QUEBEC CITY -- A recent outbreak of COVID-19 cases at a Quebec City gym has been linked to hundreds of cases across the region, health officials say.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the regional health board (CIUSSS de la Capitale-Nationale) told CTV News they are aware of 193 people who were likely infected at the Méga Fitness Gym, who they then believe spread the virus to 29 establishments elsewhere.

Through contact tracing, the board is aware of at least 164 additional “secondary” potential infections, bringing the total to 357 cases likely resulting from the outbreak.

“Of course, in the current epidemiological context, we will not hesitate to use all the means and levers at our disposal to counter any threat to the health and safety of the population,” said CIUSSS spokesperson Mathieu Boivin.

Last week, Mega-Gym owner Daniel Marino also confirmed that he himself has the disease, but that his condition is improving.

Health authorities ordered the gym to close after the outbreak last week.

Marino said that even though he questions the government's action plan, he has respected the sanitary measures from the beginning, first for the safety of his clients, but also out of obligation.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated. With files from The Canadian Press.