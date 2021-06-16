MONTREAL -- Quebec has reported 153 new coronavirus cases in the province, continuing its streak of fewer than 200 new infections per day.

In total, 373,370 people have caught the virus since the pandemic began in early 2020. Of those, 360,587 have recovered and 11,177 have died. There are 1,606 remaining active cases in Quebec.

There were no deaths due to the virus reported in the last 24 hours.

One death, which occurred before June 9, was added to the tally of 11,177. Another death was removed from that total after an investigation found that it was not due to COVID-19.

Hospitalizations continued to fall from the day before, with 17 fewer people receiving care for virus-related symptoms.

There are now 192 people in the province's hospitals being treated for COVID-19. Of those, 45 are in intensive care, a decrease of five.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

In the past 24 hours, health-care workers administered 82,142 doses of coronavirus vaccines.

With the addition of 4,858 doses given before June 15, which were previously uncounted, 6,955,473 shots have been administered in total.

The province's vaccine stockpile now sits at 7,632,639 after 35,100 more Pfizer shots arrived Monday.

Quebec also expects to receive 654,080 Moderna doses later this week.

-- This is a developing story that will be updated