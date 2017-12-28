

CTV Montreal





The cold snap that has seen Montreal temperatures plummet to near-record lows has those who work with the city’s most vulnerable people scrambling to keep up.

At the Old Brewery Mission, space is at a premium. Housing director Georges Ohana said additional beds are being added to meet demand.

“We have 266 beds regularly and last night we added 10 beds,” he said. “Last night, we were close to full. We also have the shuttle that goes around the city. There were between 15 and 40 individuals that we were able to bring to the Old Brewery Mission.”

Ohana said Montrealers have shown their generosity in recent days as the mission has received hundreds of donations of socks, boots and coats. He said right now, the priority is cash to fund their operations.

“What we desperately need is to be able to continue with the donations,” he said. “Just keep us in mind when there’s donations.”

Out on the streets, the SPVM have deployed a special operation to check on the homeless.

“Officers do a physical evaluation to see if they are suffering,” said SPVM spokesperson Jacinthe Boucher. “Officers will see how the person is dressed and their willingness to go to a shelter.”

Over the cold stretch, which started on Wednesday and is expected to last into the first week of January, daytime temperatures can top out at -20 Celsius. With wind chill, it can feel as low as -40 Celsius. Those kinds of temperatures pose all kinds of health risks, said Montreal General Hospital doctor Sanjeet-Singh Saluja.

“Sometimes, you don’t even realize it until you warm up, so I wouldn’t go by timing. As soon as you tell someone a time, they’re like, ‘I’m okay,’” he said. “Often times, you don’t realize you have frostbite until you come inside.”

Thus far, the MUHC has seen only a single case of frostbite. Saluja warned Montrealers to keep an eye out for early signs, such as excess pain, bluish discolouration of the skin and feelings of extreme cold or numbness in the extremities.