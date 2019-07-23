Featured Video
Cops help cyclists protect their rides with engraving program
CTV Montreal staff
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 2:03PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, July 23, 2019 2:06PM EDT
Montreal police were out helping cyclists protect themselves against theft on Tuesday by engraving bicycles with special security numbers.
“We engrave a number underneath the bike because a lot of times we find bicycles that have been stolen, but we can’t find the owner,” said SPVM spokesperson Helene Jubinville. “With that number underneath, it’s possible for us to bring the bike back home to the owner.”
The SPVM encouraged bike owners to register their ride, use a secure lock and, if possible, remove the front tire to prevent theft.
