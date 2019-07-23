

CTV Montreal staff





Montreal police were out helping cyclists protect themselves against theft on Tuesday by engraving bicycles with special security numbers.

“We engrave a number underneath the bike because a lot of times we find bicycles that have been stolen, but we can’t find the owner,” said SPVM spokesperson Helene Jubinville. “With that number underneath, it’s possible for us to bring the bike back home to the owner.”

The SPVM encouraged bike owners to register their ride, use a secure lock and, if possible, remove the front tire to prevent theft.