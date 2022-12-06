COP15: UN conference on biodiversity opens in Montreal

A major international conference on preserving the world's biodiversity is getting underway in Montreal, with speakers including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and UN Secretary General António Guterres.

Although COP15 in Montreal officially opens on Tuesday at the Palais des Congrès, meetings of delegates from 196 countries had already begun behind closed doors over the weekend, and according to the executive secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity, too little progress has been made in the run-up.

"Some progress has been made, but not much, I don't feel that delegates have gone as far as we had hoped," said Elizabeth Maruma Mrema at the official opening of the conference on Tuesday morning.

It is a remark that sets the tone for the conference and reminds us of the magnitude of the task ahead for the 196 countries that must agree on a global framework to halt the decline of life on Earth.

"Delegates must focus on the ultimate goal, the final outcome," added Maruma Mrema.



Diplomats have set 22 goals for the negotiations, including stopping the spread of invasive species and reducing the use of pesticides and plastics.

