Cop's best friend: Dog injured in stabbing adopted by Quebec police officer who saved her
When staff at the Quebec City animal protection service (SPA) met Zoe, a Boston terrier who'd suffered multiple stab wounds, they weren't sure if she'd make it.
But in the weeks since, nine-year-old Zoe has made a full recovery. She's now living happily with her new owner -- one of the police officers who saved her life.
Zoe, who is nine-years-old, suffered multiple stab wounds and was in a hypothermic state when she first arrived at the shelter. (Facebook/SPA de Quebec)
"We could not have expected a better outcome. The animal's doing great," said Félix Tremblay, general director of the Quebec SPA. "The officer who adopted the animal seems to be very pleased."
The adopter in question, who is with the Quebec City police service (SPVQ), prefers to remain anonymous.
They were among the officers who brought the dog to safety after the stabbing on May 17.
According to Tremblay, Zoe was in a "state of shock" when she first came through the doors. She had numerous lacerations and had entered a hypothermic state.
'WE'VE NEVER SEEN A SITUATION LIKE THIS'
The pup was put under constant surveillance, travelling between the shelter and the animal hospital for treatment.
"Our main concern was, have the vital organs been affected? At the end of the first day, the red blood cell count seemed to be going down, which would tend to indicate hemorrhage. And so we had to send the the the dog back to the vet hospital," explained Tremblay.
"We've never seen a situation like this."
But after a cocktail of fluids and antibiotics, lots of rest, and plenty of love from shelter staff, Zoe was soon back on her feet.
Zoe is pictured with the SPA de Quebec staff who helped save her life. (Facebook/SPA de Quebec)
"The employees are just over the moon," said Tremblay. "It is an affectionate dog, a very friendly animal."
"I don't think it's exaggerated to say that the person who adopted and took care of the animal saved its life."
According to a report from Journal de Montreal, a woman in her 40s has been arrested in connection with the dog's stabbing and is facing animal cruelty charges.
The SPVQ did not respond to a request for comment from CTV News.
