On Thursday night, Montreal was a city underwater. Waking up Friday morning, however, Montreal looks and feels more like a city of ice.

Warm weather and rain gave way to cold temperatures on Friday morning, transforming the city once again into a veritable ice rink.

Much of the water that flooded main arteries across the city on Thursday has now frozen over, complicating Friday morning's pedestrian and vehicle commutes.

"We received twice the amount of rain that we were expecting," explained city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin. "The situation is under control - we're still in the loading operation from last Sunday [and] have 35 cm to retrieve."

"There are a few streets that need to be done in order to face the next snowfall that we're expecting next Tuesday," he added.

Mayor Valerie Plante appealed to citizens for patience - thousands of city employees were ordered to abandon their snow clearing operation earlier this week to tend to the problems caused by the overabundance of water.

Clogged sewers were unblocked, she said, and abrasives quickly spread on the sidewalks.

The abundance of snow leftover from last week's blizzard, however, has yet to be cleared.

Longueuil experienced a similar setback in snow removal, moving their city employees to water and ice control before daybreak on Friday.

In Laval, employees from the Water Management department were sent into the streets to install basins to collect water.

Heavy water accumulation was also reported in Sherbrooke; several roads were closed to traffic, and some drivers experienced mechanical failure because of water stalling the engine.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures will remain consistently below freezing, and will drop to about -20 by Saturday morning.

Warnings from Urgences Sante

Urgences Sante says it's received close to 80 slip-related calls on Friday morning.

They're asking Montrealers to postpone any non-essential trips or errands until the sidewalk situation is under control.

The number of calls received is more than three times higher than the average this time of year.

Montrealers are asked to consider whether a person can make it to a clinic or ER on their own before calling 911.

Urgences-Sante also advises making sure one's home is accessible, by clearing walkways and spreading salt or other abrasive.