Convicted sex offender sought by Montreal police arrested

Convicted sex offender Mario Charette, who Montreal police (SPVM) reported as unlawfully at large earlier this week, has been arrested.

The 62-year-old was the subject of a wanted notice issued by police on Tuesday, who said he failed to comply with a long-term supervision order.

"Thanks to a tip from the public, the suspect was apprehended today in Mont-Laurier by partners of the Sûreté du Québec," reads an SPVM press release.

He is scheduled to appear at the Mont-Laurier courthouse on Friday.