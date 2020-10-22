MONTREAL -- Offering a gay person any kind of therapy aimed at changing their sexual orientation, supposedly "turning them straight," will soon be banned in Quebec.

The province's minister of justice, Simon Jolin-Barrette, tabled a bill banning conversion therapy on Thursday.

Bill 70, which contains only 10 articles, says that "any conversion therapy is presumed to infringe the right to integrity" of the person following the therapy.

People who have undergone this type of therapy in the past may also seek compensation for the "bodily or moral" damage resulting from the treatment.

From a legal standpoint, "conversion therapy" is understood to mean any practice aimed at "getting a person to change their sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression."

It doesn't refer to people wishing to change their sex through surgery.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 22, 2020.