Controversial radio personality Doc Mailloux dies

    Dr. Pierre Mailloux, a controversial Quebec psychiatrist and radio host known as Doc Mailloux, has passed away.

    He was 74.

    The news was confirmed on the Facebook page of his podcast, Doc Mailloux et Josey.

    "He passed away peacefully following an incurable illness," the post states. "The family would like to thank all those who, in one way or another, were able to offer their support and assistance in these final moments."

    The message goes on to ask for privacy for his family.

    Born in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean, Mailloux studied medicine at Université Laval and psychiatry at McGill University.

    Following his studies, he served as a psychiatrist in the Canadian Armed Forces, offering expert testimony in numerous trials.

    He started his radio career with CKAC in 1995 and never retired from the public eye.

    Mailloux is known for having made several controversial comments, even leading to an official reprimand by the Collège des médecins, which stated he posed a threat to the medical profession.

    At the time, the College criticized Mailloux for saying he had studies to prove that Black and Indigenous people have lower IQs than Caucasians.

    He is also remembered for saying there is "a laziness problem among Black men" and that Sikhs were "a gang of bozos."

    The College has also accused him of negligence for prescribing excessive doses of antipsychotic drugs to four patients.

    Other topics he has spoken out about include the castration of pedophiles, violence toward children, incest, immigration and feminism.

    Mailloux would have turned 75 in two days.

