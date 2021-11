MONTREAL -- Amir Attaran, a University of Ottawa professor who has drawn the ire of Quebec politicians over his criticism of the province, has been suspended by Twitter in what he says is an overreaction to a turn of phrase.

Attaran, who teaches in the university's law and public health departments, attacked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau this week over Canada's vaccine rollout for children.

"Health Canada knew half a year ago this was coming," he wrote.

"Trudeau should be tarred and feathered for putting child lives in danger," he continued, tagging Conservative leader Erin O'Toole and NDP leader Jagmeet Singh.

He was responding to a controversy on Tuesday, also on Twitter, in which a comment by Health Canada suggested it could take months, not weeks, to approve a vaccine for children (which they later retracted, saying it will take only weeks).

Attaran's account was suspended by Wednesday midday, which he told CTV he finds silly.

"This happened because I pressured the Trudeau government to accelerate the approval of the vaccine for 5-11 year old children," he said.

"Obviously this time Twitter made a foolish mistake, since 'tarring and feathering' a politician is a figure of speech, and not a literal threat to assault him."

In the notification Twitter sent him, provided to CTV, the company said the suspension was permanent.

"Your account has been suspended and will not be restored because it was found to be violating the Twitter Terms of Service, specifically the Twitter Rules against participating in targeted abuse," the message said.

"In order to ensure that people feel safe expressing diverse opinions and beliefs on our platform, we do not tolerate abusive behavior. This includes inciting other people to engage in the targeted harassment of someone."

The suspension has "nothing to do with Quebec," Attaran said, but it comes after some other high-profile political fights, including one about Quebec that drew the prime minister's attention.

Attaran said that lately, Liberal Twitter users have made an effort to shut down his account.

"Lately when I have [criticized Trudeau], Liberal partisans have been complaining to Twitter," he said.

Attaran was pilloried by Quebec Premier François Legault in March when he said Quebec was led by "a white supremacist government" that is too tolerant of racism.

Legault said it was "unacceptable" and called on the university's president to condemn Attaran in strong terms, which the president declined to do, though he said he isn't in favour of "polarizing" tweets.

Trudeau also waded in, however, saying "enough of the Quebec bashing" in some French comments.

CTV hasn't yet been able to reach Twitter to request comment.