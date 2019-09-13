Contractor stabbed by occupant that refused to leave Ile-Bizard home: police
A Montreal police car is seen Friday, April 5, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Published Friday, September 13, 2019 7:01PM EDT
A contractor was stabbed at a home in Ile-Bizard Friday after an occupant refused to leave the home, according to police.
The incident happened at 3:10 p.m. in a home on Alphonse-Desjardins St. near Montee de l'Eglise.
Three contractors had arrived at a home that was foreclosed on to discover the man still inside. The occupant, a 49-year-old man, allegedly stabbed a 45-year-old contractor in the upper body. The two other workers were not injured.
Police say the victim's life is not in danger.
The suspect is in police custody.
