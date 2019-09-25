

The Canadian Press





Uploading photos or videos of children on social media is not without risk, warns the organization Option consommateurs in a report Wednesday.

Uploading pictures on Facebook, Instagram and other social media sites can even have serious consequences for toddlers including identity theft, violation of their privacy, use of personal information for commercial purposes, intimidation and even the use of photos on pornographic sites, says the organization.

These risks are all the more worrying as they may materialize several years after publication.

About 84 per cent of children aged two and under have a digital footprint - some even before they are born, the organization reports, citing a Business Wire Canada analysis.

Social media policies of use and confidentiality offer little recourse for children in cases of privacy invasion by their parents. The latter therefore remain the main players that can mitigate the risks, the report reads.

For this reason, the organization recommends - among several suggestions - to amend privacy legislation to include a right for children to have their online presence deleted or erased, that this right can apply retroactively and can be exercised before the age of 18.

The report by the Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2019.