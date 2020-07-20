MONTREAL -- As of Monday, the consultation rooms in Quebec's provincial library and archives centres will be open to visitors who make reservations.

The Bibliotheque et Archives nationales du Quebec (BANQ) has centres located in Quebec, Montreal, Rouyn-Noranda, Gatineau, Sherbrooke, Trois-Rivieres, Saguenay, Sept-Iles, Rimouski and Gaspe.

Students, professors, researchers, genealogists, and other users will be able to consult archives and other documents in person once again, after months of restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several sanitary measures have been put in place at the BANQ’s many centres, including hand sanitizing stations and signage to remind visitors of physical distancing guidelines.

Anyone who would like to book a consultation at one of the BANQ's locations should contact the centre they plan to visit.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2020.