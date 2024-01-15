Consultations open to residents on massive Montreal public transit project

Montreal's regional public transport body is inviting residents in the city's southwest to have their say on what public transit should look like in their neighbourhood.

The Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM), Quebec Transport Ministry and the City of Montreal are slated to hold public consultations starting Tuesday on proposals for public transit that will affect multiple boroughs and surrounding municipalities.

The city said the proposed transport project will affect 20 per cent of the population of the Island of Montreal (around 434,000 people).

Those wanting to participate in the study can attend public information meetings or visit the online consultation platforms.

"The major public transport project under study is one of the cornerstones of the urban development of the Greater Sud-Ouest," said Sainte-Marie city councillor Sophie Mauzerolle. "It will offer the population efficient, sustainable mobility options that will have a direct impact on the quality of life in the area's neighbourhoods. This is why this consultation phase is so important and why we're inviting the public to make their voices heard."

The area of study includes the following areas:

Six boroughs: Lachine, LaSalle, Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce, Le Sud-Ouest, Verdun and Ville-Marie.

Three linked municipalities: Dorval, Montreal West and Westmount.

"Mobility needs in this dynamic sector have been documented and recognized," said ARTM project director Patrick Charpentier. "Residents are looking for simple, efficient and sustainable transport solutions to help them in their varied daily activities. By working together with all of the local stakeholders, the consultancy firm will recommend a solution that integrates harmoniously into the communities and will help to improve quality of life."

Public information meetings will be held in the following locations and times:

Verdun: Jan. 16, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Marcel-Giroux Community Centre

LaSalle: Jan. 18, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at Bibliothèque L'Octogone

Dorval: Jan. 22, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at the Centre communautaire Sarto-Desnoyers

Lachine: Jan. 24, 2024, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Lachine Borough Hall.

Online submissions will be open until Feb. 11.