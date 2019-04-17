Featured Video
Construction workers in St-Henri unearth human bones
CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, April 17, 2019 6:33PM EDT
On Wednesday at around noon, construction workers in St-Henri stumbled upon bones likely from a human being.
A body is believed to have been buried in the basement of the site, which is on the corner of Notre Dame and Delinelle streets.
SPVM investigators are currently at the scene.
Latest Montreal News
- Man hopes video evidence will help cancel STM's $250 fare-jumping ticket
- CRTC holds hearing into dispute between Quebecor and Bell over TVA Sports signal
- Concordia students and staff demonstrate against Bill 21
- Province braces as spring flooding ramps up in Beauce
- Man accused of killing wife can't escape justice through deportation, SCC rules