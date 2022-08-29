Construction worker struck and killed by dump truck west of Montreal

A construction worker in his 30s was killed Monday when a dump truck transporting gravel backed up and hit him in Ile-Perrot, west of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) officers working out of the Vaudreuil East office were called to the scene at Aumais St. in Notre-Dame-de-l'Ile-Perrot around 11:30 a.m. and pronounced the man dead on the scene.

"The victim, a man in his 30s, was working on the active construction site at this location when for an unknown reason he was hit by a dump truck (gravel) that was backing up," the SQ said in a release.

The street in question is currently undergoing roadwork, and the collision was related to that work.

SQ investigations and collision reconstructionists will further determine how exactly the fatal collision occurred.