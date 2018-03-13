

CTV Montreal





A construction worker was badly hurt overnight when his backhoe tipped over near the Lachine Canal.

The man was digging near Monk Blvd. and the canal on Tuesday morning when the ground underneath his machine gave way.

The worker jumped out as the backhoe tipped over and he fell about five to seven metres into a trench.

Co-workers called 9-1-1 and firefighters arrived to rescue the man. He was taken to hospital to be treated for head and leg injuries.

The workers' safety board, the CNESST, is investigating.