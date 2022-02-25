In a relatively light weekend of construction work, there will be two minor road closures in and around Montreal.

Those driving around the island should take note and alternate routes accordingly.

HIGHWAY 20 (DU SOUVENIR) AT COTEAU-DU-LAC

From Saturday at 8 p.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m., Highway 20 will be closed in both directions between the chemin Saint-Emmanual exit (19) eastbound and the Saint-Lazare/chemin Saint-Fereol exit (26) westbound.

ROBERT-BOURASSA BOULEVARD

The left lane of Robert-Bourassa Boulevard will be closed (one lane open) on Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. heading downtown between Wellington and William streets.

All closures are subject to weather conditions and may be cancelled. For more details and detour routes, visit the Mobility Montreal website or its Facebook page.