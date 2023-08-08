Construction to close Ste-Catherine Street in downtown Montreal for two years
There will soon be more orange cones in the heart of downtown Montreal.
A new phase of construction is set to begin next week on Ste-Catherine Street between Peel and Mansfield streets.
On Tuesday, crews were already out blocking intersections, putting up fencing and taking down parking meters. On top of repaving the road, workers will dig deep underground to replace both the water and sewer system.
The complexity of the underground passages and electrical cabling system alone will stretch the operation for up to two years.
"There are very old pipes, and we see what happens when pipes explode or break. We want to avoid that, absolutely. Especially downtown where there's the metro and so many businesses and big companies," said Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante.
Unlike the first phase of the project between Mansfield and Bleury Streets, construction crews will be working 24/7, which is expected to have a big impact on businesses.
Most stores in the area are corporate chains that would not comment on how their businesses might be affected.
A map of the Sainte-Catherine Ouest project. (Source: City of Montreal)
But the merchants' association says it worked out a deal with the city to help those affected by the lack of parking and foot traffic.
"It's a brand-new program where we give $5,000 dollars to each merchant. They're all eligible without any proof of profit loss, and after that they can apply to the other program where they can apply to up to $40,000 if they have real profit loss caused by the work," said executive committee member Luc Rabouin.
Vehicle traffic is being detoured around the site.
