Construction magnate Tony Accurso has been found guilty of fraud and corruption charges.

The jury’s verdict came down Monday afternoon after deliberating for seven days, following a trial in Laval over the last few months.



He was found guilty on five charges: conspiracy to commit corruption in municipal affairs; conspiracy to commit fraud; fraud; corruption of municipal officials; and breach of trust.

The Crown argued that the 66-year-old businessman took part in a kickback scheme involving construction contracts in Laval.

A sentence hearing will be held on Thursday.

Accurso vehemently denied the charges during his trial, saying he was not aware of any fraudulent schemes within his company.

He was one of 37 men charged in 2013 with fraud, conspiracy, and many other charges in connection with the scheme run by long-time mayor Gilles Vaillancourt.

Accurso was the only one who chose to have a trial by jury.

Vaillancourt pleaded guilty in 2016 to fraud, breach of trust, and conspiracy for rigging municipal contracts to go to his preferred contractors, and ensuring he would get a cut.

He was sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to repay millions of dollars.

This was Accurso's second trial in the same case after a mistrial was declared in November 2017.

In that case, Juror No. 6 said she was told by an uncle he'd once worked for important witness Marc Gendron and that he'd seen him with a suitcase filled with money in his office.

Quebec Superior Court Justice James Brunton said it was the first time in his 15 years on the bench he'd gone that route, but he told the court he was left with no other choice.

In another case, Tony Accurso was acquitted on a charge of breach of trust last February.

He was accused of offering trips and gave a check for $300,000 to former Mascouche mayor Richard Marcotte to obtain contracts for his business.

- With files from The Canadian Press