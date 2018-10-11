

CTV Montreal





Parts of the Turcot Interchange will be closed this weekend, as will multiple ramps where Highways 13 and 40 intersect.

The Turcot closures will be less disruptive than they were over Thanksgiving weekend.

The following ramps will be closed from midnight Friday Oct. 12, 2018 until 5 a.m. Monday.

Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West

Route 136 to Highway 15 North

Highway 15 South to Highway 20 West

Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North

Because of Turcot work, Notre Dame St. will be closed between Monk Blvd. and Cote Saint Paul Rd. from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Highways 13 and 40

The ramp that connects Highway 40 East to Highway 13 South will be off limits from 10 p.m. Friday Oct. 12 until 5 a.m. Monday

Saint Francois Rd. will be closed near Highway 13 in the evenings and overnight on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.