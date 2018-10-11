Featured Video
Construction closures for weekend of October 13-14
CTV Montreal
Published Thursday, October 11, 2018 2:22PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, October 11, 2018 4:22PM EDT
Parts of the Turcot Interchange will be closed this weekend, as will multiple ramps where Highways 13 and 40 intersect.
The Turcot closures will be less disruptive than they were over Thanksgiving weekend.
The following ramps will be closed from midnight Friday Oct. 12, 2018 until 5 a.m. Monday.
- Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West
- Route 136 to Highway 15 North
- Highway 15 South to Highway 20 West
- Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North
Because of Turcot work, Notre Dame St. will be closed between Monk Blvd. and Cote Saint Paul Rd. from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
Highways 13 and 40
The ramp that connects Highway 40 East to Highway 13 South will be off limits from 10 p.m. Friday Oct. 12 until 5 a.m. Monday
Saint Francois Rd. will be closed near Highway 13 in the evenings and overnight on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.
Latest Montreal News
- Dos and don'ts of smoking pot in Montreal after Oct. 17
- Teenager found dead in field near Trois-Rivieres
- Man dies after violent attack in Ahuntsic-Cartierville apartment building
- StatsCan will monitor cannabis sales for economic impacts, black market
- Francois Legault considering grandfather clause for religious symbol ban