

Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal





Most of the Turcot Interchange will be open for the weekend of June 14 as major construction shuts down Highway 40 and Highway 13 in the West Island.

Highways 40 and 13

Construction crews will be demolishing the Highway 13 North overpass over Highway 40.

That means Highway 13 North will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday June 17.

Drivers will have to detour via Highway 40 East (Exit 6).

The demolition means Highway 40 and its service roads will be closed in both directions from midnight Friday until midnight Sunday. Detours via Highway 13 will be marked.

Angrignon closures

The roads where Angrignon Blvd., Notre Dame St., and Highway 20 converge will have a new configuration on Monday June 17.

In the three days leading up to that construction crews will make plenty of changes, forcing the closure of multiple routes as of 10 p.m. Friday.

Those closures include:

Angrignon Blvd. north of Cordner St.

Notre Dame St. from Dollard Ave. to Monk Blvd.

Pullman St. from Highway 20 to Sainte Anne de Bellevue Rd.

Exit 65 from Highway 20 to Pullman St.

Drivers leaving NDG will have limited access to Highway 20 West via Sainte Anne de Bellevue Rd. and there will be limited access to Notre Dame St. for companies that are on that street.

Turcot Interchange

Because of the work on Highways 40 and 13, the Turcot Interchange will be open during the day all weekend.

Exit 2 (Atwater Ave.) will be closed on Route 136 East from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Highway 15 South will be closed from the Decarie Expressway to the entrance from Highway 20 East from midnight Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday, and again the following night.