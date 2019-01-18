Featured Video
Construction closures for weekend of Jan. 18
Turcot closures for weekend of Jan. 18, 2019
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, January 18, 2019 11:01AM EST
Last Updated Friday, January 18, 2019 12:14PM EST
Sections of the Turcot Interchange and the Decarie Interchange will be closed this weekend for construction.
The following connections and roadways will be closed from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday Jan. 21 in the Turcot Interchange:
- Highway 20 East to Highway 15 South
- Decarie Expressway South (Highway 15) to Highway 15 South
- Route 136 Eastbound/Ville Marie Expressway will be closed between the Atwater Exit and the Notre Dame Entrance
- The Rose de Lima entrance to Route 136/Highway 20 West
- Route 136 will be closed at Exit 5 until the Pullman St. Entrance
Only one lane will be open from Highway 15 north through the Turcot.
The ramp from Highway 15 south to Highway 20 West, and from Highway 15 South to Route 136 East (downtown) will be closed from midnight Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday Jan. 19.
Meanwhile at the northern end of the Decarie Expressway, the ramp from Highway 40 West to Decarie South will be closed from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
Latest Montreal News
- Fire sparks evacuation of seniors' residence Montreal
- Quebec to make carbon monoxide detectors mandatory in schools
- Storm watch issued for Montreal, Laval, and southern Quebec
- Children with cancer to get free orthodontic work
- Montreal woman guilty of sending explicit video to young girl will not spend any more time in jail