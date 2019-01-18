

Sections of the Turcot Interchange and the Decarie Interchange will be closed this weekend for construction.

The following connections and roadways will be closed from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday Jan. 21 in the Turcot Interchange:

Highway 20 East to Highway 15 South

Decarie Expressway South (Highway 15) to Highway 15 South

Route 136 Eastbound/Ville Marie Expressway will be closed between the Atwater Exit and the Notre Dame Entrance

The Rose de Lima entrance to Route 136/Highway 20 West

Route 136 will be closed at Exit 5 until the Pullman St. Entrance

Only one lane will be open from Highway 15 north through the Turcot.

The ramp from Highway 15 south to Highway 20 West, and from Highway 15 South to Route 136 East (downtown) will be closed from midnight Friday until 11 p.m. Saturday Jan. 19.

Meanwhile at the northern end of the Decarie Expressway, the ramp from Highway 40 West to Decarie South will be closed from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.