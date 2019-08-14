Here's the list of roads and highways closed in and around Montreal for the weekend of Aug. 16, 2019.

Turcot Interchange

The following closures last from midnight Friday, Aug. 16 until 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19.

Highway 20 East to Route 720 East

Highway 15 North through the Interchange

Decarie South to Route 720 East

Decarie South to Highway 20 West

Only one lane will be open on Decarie Expressway between the Sherbrooke St. exit and the St. Jacques St. Bridge

Angrignon Interchange

From midnight Friday Aug. 16 until 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, only one lane will be open on Highway 20 East between Exit 64 (Angrignon) and the Pullman St. Entrance.

Notre Dame St. West will be closed between Exit 64 and Angrignon Blvd.

Jacques Cartier Bridge

One of the onramps to the bridge toward Montreal will be closed, as will an offramp.

This weekend the access ramp from Highway 134 East and Ste. Helene St. will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday Aug. 16 until 5 a.m. Aug. 19.

At the same time the ramp toward De Lorimier Ave. South will be closed.

Only one lane of traffic will be open toward Montreal, while two lanes will be open toward the South Shore.

There will also be overnight closures on the Jacques Cartier Bridge in both directions, from 11:30 p.m. Monday Aug. 19 until 5 a.m. Tuesday Aug. 20, and from 11:30 p.m., and again the following night.

Mercier Bridge

One lane will be open toward the South Shore on the Mercier Bridge from 4 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 until 5 a.m. Monday.

Two lanes will be open toward Montreal.

Highway 13

Highway 13 will be closed in both directions the night of Aug. 16. from 11 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday as crews work on the Louis Bisson Bridge.

The northbound lanes will be closed from Exit 6 (Highway 40) until the entrance from Samson Blvd.

Southbound lanes will be closed at Exit 15 (Highway 440)and the entrance from Henri Bourassa Blvd.