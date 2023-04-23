Construction 'boot camps' held in hopes of attracting new hires amid labour shortage

With 17K jobs to fill in the industry, the Quebec Construction Association is hosting a series of weekend workshops to encourage people to give the trades a try.

It's called "Construction Boot Camp," and it's free to anyone curious about vocations like carpentry or plumbing.

If they enjoy the day, people can sign up for a 5-month program, earn a diploma and be ready to apprentice.

"The industry is in demand. We're in a shortage of labour, more than usual," said Roberto Panichella, who teaches adhesive, grout and ceramics at Construction Boot Camp.

Mercedes Rey, a structural engineer, brought her family to spend the day mixing and finishing concrete.

"I have two kids, and I'm interested for them to get into the construction industry, and so this boot camp here is a fun way for them to get involved in construction," she said.

Then there is Mickael Benoit, an accountant considering a new career as an electrician.

"It's demanding. It's challenging. I'm sweating a lot," he said about the boot camp. "Normally, I'm sitting in a chair, and I don't move a lot, and today was challenging."

Scott Eteson teaches "Carpentry 101" at Construction Boot Camp. He also leads the one-year course at the Montreal Construction Trade School that prepares students to enter the market after graduation.

"There are always jobs for people that wake up in the morning and are good workers and fit in the group because, as carpenters, you're always working with a group, so a good worker will have lots of jobs," he said.

Lucie Labelle of the Quebec Construction Association says the boot camp is an example of creative recruitment.

"… It's exploratory, and it's effective because they can come and see if they like to work in the trades, see if they're able to work on a construction site, and some come to reorient themselves," she said.

More boot camps in other parts of the province are scheduled until June. You can find more information on the Quebec Construction Association website.