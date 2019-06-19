

Kevin Gould, CTV Montreal





The summer solstice and St. Jean Baptiste will be celebrated on Quebec's roadways in the traditional fashion with slow-moving processions of overheating cars and plenty of honking.

Transport Quebec has planned extensive highway closures in and around Montreal as the inbound lanes of the new Champlain Bridge are connected to the highway network.

However work will be done on many other highways in the region and we can expect lots of roadwork on the July 1 long weekend too.

Decarie Circle

Drivers will not be able to enter the southbound lanes at the top end of the Decarie Expressway overnight and during the morning this weekend.

The entrances from Highway 40 east, the westbound Metropolitan, and from Marcel Laurin will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday until 11 a.m. Saturday, and from 11 p.m. Saturday until 11 a.m. Sunday.

Construction crews will also be working on Decarie Blvd. and Marcel Laurin Blvd.

Turcot Interchange

Drivers who do get into the Decarie trench will discover they cannot go downtown or head west.

Most closures in the Turcot will last from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Tuesday June 25.

Highway 15 South/Decarie Expressway to Highway 20 West

Highway 15 South/Decarie Expressway to Ville Marie Expressway/Downtown

Highway 20 East to Ville Marie Expressway/Downtown

Highway 15 North to Decarie Expressway North will be closed at Friday midnight and will reopen at 5 a.m. Monday. Drivers will have to detour via Highway 20 West.

As of June 24, one lane of the northbound Decarie will be closed between the interchange and the Notre Dame de Grace tunnel.

Highway 10 to Champlain Bridge

All drivers on the Montreal-bound lanes of Highway 10 will be forced to exit once they reach Highway 30.

That closure starts at 10 p.m. Friday June 21 and will continue until 5 a.m. Monday June 24.

The onramps to the inbound Champlain Bridge from Highway 15 East and West (Marie Victorin Blvd.) will also be closed.

People who live on Nuns' Island will only have one way off the island: they'll have to take the Bonaventure Expressway.

To accommodate traffic, two lanes of the Victoria Bridge will be reserved for inbound drivers.

On Monday June 24, the inbound lanes of the new Champlain Bridge will open.

Next weekend crews will prepare the southbound lanes of the new Champlain, so Highway 15 South and the Bonaventure Expressway will be closed from 10 p.m. June 28 until 11 a.m. July 1.

However the international fireworks festival starts on Saturday June 29, so that evening drivers will be allowed to take the Champlain Bridge to the South Shore.

Transport Quebec will provide full details next week.

Angrignon Interchange

LaSalle will be cut off from Highway 20 this weekend as crews will close Angrignon Blvd. from 10 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Only one lane of Notre Dame St. will be open between the exit from Highway 20 East and Angrignon.

Mercier Bridge

Long-term construction on the Mercier Bridge begins on Wednesday June 26 and will last until July 20.