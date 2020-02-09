L'ASSOMPTION -- Construction began on a new artists’ residence named after former Quebec Premier Jacques Parizeau on Sunday.

The Jacques-Parizeau House’s cost is estimated at $1.5 million. Located in L’Assomption, the house is close to the Hector-Charland Theatre and will accommodate up to a dozen creators.

Artists staying at the house will be able to take advantage of much of the Lanaudiere cultural infrastructure during their stay.

Parizeau represented the L’Assomption riding in the National Assembly for 14 years and served as Culture Minister from February to August 1995.