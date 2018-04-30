

The Canadian Press





Contractors and construction workers in Quebec are complaining about an issue that is gaining momentum: the distribution of "cheap" building licenses, obtained without real training from the Régie du bâtiment.

The issue was raised on Monday as part of the exchanges at a construction summit organized by the Association of Construction and Housing Professionals of Quebec (APCHQ).

Lise Theriault, Minister responsible for Consumer Protection and Housing echoed these concerns and stressed the importance of proper training.

"You can not improvise [being] a building contractor," she said.

Thériault pointed out that the government wanted to do some necessary maintenance to "take organized crime" out of the province's construction industry, and that moving forward, it could not accept people entering the industry without having the necessary skills.