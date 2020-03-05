MONTREAL -- The old Champlain Bridge is one step closer to its impending demise.

On Thursday the corporation that oversees the Champlain and Jacques Cartier Bridges announced that a consortium formed by Pomerleau Inc. and Delsan-A.I.M. Environmental Services will take charge of tearing down the old bridge.

The famed roadway opened in 1962 but was officially retired in June with the opening of its replacement.

While the exact cost of the deconstruction won’t be announced until April, the total cost of the project is estimated to be about $400 million.