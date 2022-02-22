Conservative MPs are appealing to former Premier Jean Charest's sense of duty and imploring him to run for the leadership of the country's Conservative political party.

"Canada needs you," they wrote in an open letter released Tuesday, arguing that the man who led Quebec from 2003 to 2012 is "the right person" to take the reins of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) and the country.

They say Charest is "best placed" to drive Justin Trudeau's Liberal troops from power, revive the economy and govern "with aplomb" under the Conservative banner, which they say is the "fundamental" issue in their leadership race.

Charest, a 63-year-old lawyer by training, was the "youngest cabinet minister in Canadian history at 28" in Brian Mulroney's Progressive Conservative government, the signatories note, tracing his record.

He held several portfolios and led the party starting in 1993 following the humiliating election defeat of Kim Campbell, where he and MP Elsie Wayne were the party's only elected officials.

Charest increased the party's representation to 20 MPs in the 1997 election.

Charest then left the federal scene in 1998 and moved to Quebec City, where he was elected leader of the Quebec Liberal Party (PLQ) under popular pressure, and later became a member of the National Assembly.

"Clearly, no other Canadian has such a track record in the public and private sectors as yours," the letter writers said. "You are tailor-made to deal with the crisis we are currently facing with COVID-19. Most obviously, your competence to lead our country would be a huge contrast to the current Liberal government."

Since leaving politics, Charest has returned to the practice of law. He has been the subject of an investigation by the anti-corruption squad based on PLQ financing issues for many years.

The letter is signed by Quebec MP Alain Rayes, Nova Scotia MP Rick Perkins, New Brunswick Senator Percy Mockler, former Ontario MP and caucus chair David Sweet, New Brunswick Premier Louis Leger's chief of staff, Quebec MP and former minister in his government Dominique Vien, Ontario MP John Nater, and former director of the Conservative Fund Canada, Newfoundland and Labrador, Leo Power.

The Conservatives have been without a leader since Erin O'Toole was shown the door by the caucus earlier this month following major dissatisfaction with his leadership after losing last year's general election.

Manitoba MP Candice Bergen has been chosen as interim leader of the party until a permanent leader is chosen.

So far, the only person in the race is Ottawa-area MP Pierre Poilievre, who already has support in caucus.