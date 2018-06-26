

A study commissioned by Concordia University shows that the institution still has a long ways to go in terms of providing resources to students who have experienced sexual assault.

The report comes in wake of several allegations made by students against professors in the school’s English department.

It found that nine per cent of students had experienced some form of sexual violence, and 70 per cent of the victims chose not to report the incident.

They felt nothing would be done if they went to school authorities.

Of those who did report the incident, 70 per cent were dissatisfied with how their case was handled, saying there were often no follow-ups, and no consequences for the perpetrators.

Part of the challenge the school is facing is informing students about their options.

Many of the respondents said they weren’t sure what resources were available to them.

Lise Ostiguy is a school official and chair of its Task Force on Sexual Violence and Sexual Misconduct.

She was disappointed but unsurprised by the study’s findings.

“I think that stat is pretty consistent with North American universities,” she said. “It’s sort of in line with other studies that have taken place.”

She said that one of the task force’s main objectives is to inform victims what options they had if they experienced an assault.

“This lack of awareness builds a mistrust and unclear expectations of the process when we don’t have anything formally written down,” she said.

The task force will also look to streamline the process of reporting a sexual assault.

Ostiguy admitted that there is still a gap between expectations and reality when a complainant comes forward.

“There is also a gap in what people expect when they come forward with a complaint,” she said. “For instance, a lot of people say, ‘I never found out what happened with the complaint I made.’ We could do better on informing about processes, but due to privacy laws we can’t give any information on sanctions we’re imposing.”

Other recommendations from the study include creating a step-by-step guide for filing complaints, information on effective bystander intervention, and a review of the process every two years.

Researchers spoke to 1,500 students for the study.

The Quebec government will require all universities and CEGEPs to have a code of conduct for intimate relationships and a complaints procedure by September 2019 as part of Bill 151.