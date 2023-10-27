Concordia professor says university should let faculty join tuition walkout

A Concordia University professor is encouraging faculty to join students in their protest Monday against Quebec's tuition hikes despite the university's directive not to cancel classes.

In an open letter shared with CTV News, English professor Nathan Brown said he was disappointed by the administration's response to the planned demonstration.

"As soon as students organize against this profoundly damaging government measure, attempting to rally faculty and staff as well, we are told by the administration that we are expected to continue with business as usual," he wrote. "In my view, this is a missed opportunity not only to side with students in struggling against these tuition hikes but also to allow and encourage faculty and staff to do the same by attending this important protest."

On Thursday, Concordia's Office of the Provost sent a notice to faculty addressing the student walkout, stating that "the university will remain open and all faculty, staff members and student employees are expected to carry out their duties and responsibilities as usual."

The notice also urged faculty to "use [their] discretion" regarding coursework and completion for students "who choose to miss class."

"The course academic requirements you shared with your class at the beginning of the term remain in effect unless you specifically change them," it stated.

Thousands of students are expected to strike on Monday, taking to the streets of downtown Montreal to protest the Quebec government's plan to nearly double tuition for out-of-province students and dramatically increase fees for international students.

Officials argue that the hike, announced earlier this month, will help correct an imbalance between French and English university networks.

They also say the measure will protect the health of the French language in Quebec, claiming that too many anglophone students come to the province to study in English only to leave after graduation.

International student tuition is expected to rise to a minimum of $20,000 per year, the proceeds of which will be invested into French-language institutions.

The new measures were met with fierce backlash from both English and French universities in Quebec, who say the hikes will devastate their finances and damage Montreal's reputation as an academic destination.

Concordia's administration is among the loudest of these critics, which Brown acknowledges -- but says he wants to see the school go further.

"Surely a day of instruction and work can be set aside to fight against changes that could impact our university for decades, changes that could steer away a whole generation of students from outside the province and crater the university's finances?" he wrote.

"I can only hope that faculty will cancel classes in order to stand with students on Monday, that staff and student workers will likewise walk out to rally for the future of the university, and that the Provost's Office will shift away from business as usual and toward supporting students in building a unified movement against these tuition hikes. Doing so is not only in our best interests, it is also a moral imperative when students rally on behalf of those interests at an urgent moment."

In an emailed statement to CTV News, Concordia spokesperson Vannina Maestracci noted that "not all students will attend this [protest], and our responsibility is to our entire community."

This sentiment was also expressed to faculty in Concordia's notice on Thursday.

CTV News also asked McGill University whether its faculty could cancel classes to attend the protest.

"McGill encourages civic engagement by its students, and they are always free to make choices to attend protests or participate in a social cause," reads a reply from McGill's public relations desk. "The university, however, is focused on its mission to teach, conduct research and provide service to society and, as such, does not cancel classes for these types of events."

The demonstration, dubbed by organizers as the "blue fall" in reference to the maple spring tuition protests of 2012, is scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m.

Participants are slated to march from Dorchester Square downtown to the front of McGill University's Roddick Gates.