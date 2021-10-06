MONTREAL -- Dr. Nadia Chaudhri, the Concordia professor who touched hearts sharing her story on Twitter as she became a fundraising force, has died.



Concordia University confirmed on Thursday that Chaudhri, a Montreal neuroscientist, mother and wife, passed away on Oct. 5, 2021, more than a year after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2019.



The 43-year-old shared the intimate details of her life with grace and courage, amassing a Twitter following of over 143,000 people. She would share the struggles and triumphs of living with cancer, and posted videos of her trademark 'shuffle,' a walk down the hall of McGill University Health Centre’s palliative care unit, in a fundraising effort.



Day 13!!



Supported by the terrific nurses on the palliative care floor.



This Shuffle is for you, my generous supporters who have launch the Nadia Chaudhri Wingspan Award into orbit.



It is also for my #TealSisters battling ovarian cancer around the world. https://t.co/t5MqfIYtau pic.twitter.com/LqOi8g1hOs — Dr. Nadia Chaudhri (@DrNadiaChaudhri) September 12, 2021

She spearheaded the Nadia Chaudhri Wingspan Award, inspiring 8,614 donors to raise $616,064. The annual scholarship in her honour will support the training of neuroscientists from underrepresented backgrounds.



“Nadia was a force of nature. She was an incredibly talented researcher with a passion for teaching and student success matched only by her commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion,” said Concordia President Graham Carr in a statement.



Chaudhri leaves behind her husband, Moni Orife, and their son, Reza, who she affectionately referred to as her Moon and her Sun, respectively.

Funeral details have not yet been made public.





This is a developing story and will be updated.