Concordia EPIC Used Book Fair

Buy secondhand books to support first-rate students

PRE-SALE!

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3, from 1 – 4 p.m.

Get first dibs on the best selection of books!

$5 entrance fee — 100 per cent of entrance fee goes to scholarships and the Student Emergency and Food Fund.

Monday, November 4 and Tuesday, November 5, 2019

· 10 a.m–7 p.m.

· Atrium, Engineering, Computer Science and Visual Arts Integrated Complex

1515 St. Catherine W., Montreal

Invite your friends, family, colleagues and students to shop at the annual Concordia Used Book Fair.

ALL PROCEEDS go to student scholarships and the Multi-faith and Spirituality Centre’s Student Emergency and Food Fund.

Textbooks, mysteries, Can Lit, witchcraft, classics and more from $3 and up!

Over the last two decades, the Annual Book Fair has raised more than $200,000.

Every purchase helps the next generation of Concordia students.

· Cash, credit and debit accepted – please bring your own bags!

· Free admission (except for pre-sale on Sunday, November 3 — see above)