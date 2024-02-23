Concordia and McGill taking Quebec to court over tuition policies

Concordia and McGill universities are suing the Quebec government over its new tuition policies, which would hike rates for out-of-province and international students hoping to study in the province.

A letter from Concordia president and vice-chancellor Graham Carr said the university does "not enter the process lightly" and that it "tried to engage with the government in good faith on the tuition issue throughout the fall."

"Although the government reduced its initial proposed tuition increase for out-of-province students, it never worked with us in any substantive way to hear, let alone address, our wide-ranging concerns," the letter reads.

A letter from McGill president and vice-chancellor Deep Saini said that a unanimous Feb. 15 vote at a special board meeting launched a legal challenge against the tuition increases and changes to the funding model for international students. The legal action does not target the 80 per cent francization targets which Quebec announced.

"We tried our utmost to work in partnership with the government," said Saini. "We would have greatly preferred not to do this, but we have run out of viable alternatives. Although these measures necessitate a vigorous response, we remain committed to partnering with the Government of Quebec."

Tuition hikes imposed by the Quebec government promise to raise fees by 30 per cent from $9,000 to a minimum of $12,000 per year for out-of-province students.

International students would now have to pay a base rate of $20,000, with the government collecting $3,000 in fees.

The tuition fee increases are set to be implemented at the start of the 2024-25 academic year.

The Quebec government is also demanding that students graduating from English-language universities be evaluated at a Level 5 on the Quebec scale of French-language proficiency by the end of their undergraduate degree program.

Carr told CTV News that the university feels the Quebec government has a responsibility under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms to respond to minority educational institutions as representatives of the minority anglophone community in Quebec.

"They also had a responsibility in delivering new policies, to ensure that those policies did as little harm as possible to the institutions," said Carr.

McGill is asking the court to stay the government measures which would suspend the policies.