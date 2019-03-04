Featured Video
Concert : Women’s voices
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 9:12AM EST
The city of Dollard-des-Ormeaux presents Women’s Voices on Sunday March10 at 2 p.m. in the Banquet Hall of the community centre, 12001 de Salaberry boulevard, DDO. Musician Ingried Boussaroque explores the feminine universe, here and elsewhere, today and yesterday. Using a variety of ancient and traditional instruments she embodies these flesh-and-blood beings, these women of passion and light, in the timeless roles of mother, daughter, sister, friend, lover, and wife.
Free admission. Information: 514-684-1496
Latest Montreal News
- 1 in 4 Canadians say SNC-Lavalin affair will influence their vote: Nanos
- China accuses two detained Canadians of stealing state secrets
- 'It's unacceptable': Chinese community denounces MNA's culturally insensitive remarks
- Algerian Montrealers protest president's campaign for fifth term
- Holy diver! Former Cirque du Soleil performer goes to great heights for thrills