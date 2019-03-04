The city of Dollard-des-Ormeaux presents Women’s Voices on Sunday March10 at 2 p.m. in the Banquet Hall of the community centre, 12001 de Salaberry boulevard, DDO. Musician Ingried Boussaroque explores the feminine universe, here and elsewhere, today and yesterday. Using a variety of ancient and traditional instruments she embodies these flesh-and-blood beings, these women of passion and light, in the timeless roles of mother, daughter, sister, friend, lover, and wife.

Free admission. Information: 514-684-1496