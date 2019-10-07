In Addition to food baskets, On Rock operates a family diner where families small and large can come enjoy warm hearty meals for $2 per person or $5 for per family. “The food is cooked fresh and families can come in, enjoy home cooked food and a see some friendly faces. We get to have a direct line with struggling families and in many cases we can try to connect people with opportunities in the community, direct them to social services or in some cases even connect people to employment opportunities”, says Craig Shaw, long time volunteer and “The Other Guy at On Rock”. The partnership between The Damn Truth and On Rock has been years in the making. “We’ve been trying to get this thing locked in for quite some time, but the band has been touring non stop and it’s been hard to get it planned,” says drummer Dave Traina. “We decided to firmly commit to the project this year. We put all other offers aside so that we could put all our efforts into this special night”. The event takes place December 7 at the College Beaubois Auditorium. This event will include a cash bar and food, catered by Les 3 Soeurs, a silent auction and will be live auctioning a Godin Guitar, signed by The Damn Truth! Tickets are $100 and can be purchased ——>

https://concert-december-2019-on-rock-community-services.pushpayevents.com/