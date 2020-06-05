MONTREAL -- There is another call for police departments in Quebec to acknowledge racial profiling after a video began circulating on social media showing a Laval police officer dragging a Black man out of a car by his hair.

The incident took place on May 25. The man and his friends were driving in Laval when they were pulled over by police for driving erratically.

This backseat passenger was asked several times to get out of the car and he responded several times by asking the officers why. Police say on video that they’re investigating, but don’t say why.

The man’s lawyer Virginie Dufresne Lemire said afterward the officers strike the man, who would prefer to use his first name only, Samuel. That can be seen and heard on the video.

The officers repeatedly ask him to put his hands behind his back, but the video also shows that Samuel's arm is being pinned above his head by an officer. Samuel is heard saying they are holding his arm so he can't put them behind his back.

Dufresne Lemire said from the police statement, they know police didn't ask any questions about whether the driver had consumed any alcohol, which is what is expected when there is erratic driving and that other information in the statement is contradictory.



"Maybe we’re going to find out that they were indeed doing an inquiry, that it was legal, that they had motives to do this, but for now we don’t have that information. But even that, the arrest is problematic. You can not take someone out by their hair. This is not something they teach. You’re not supposed to do this," she said.

The men received tickets related to COVID-19 infractions that say they weren't observing distancing rules. As far as Dufresne Lemire knows, there were no other accusations.

This is a developing story and will be updated.