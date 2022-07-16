Concerns for Montreal's vulnerable populations as forecast tops 30 C

With Montreal expected to reach humidex temperatures of up to 35 C on Sunday, there are growing concerns for the city's more vulnerable populations.

For one, the number of unhoused people seeking shelter is rising as temperatures go up.

Same Watts, CEO of Welcome Hall Mission, says having a place to escape the heat is critical -- even more so than escaping the cold during winter.

"Heat for vulnerable people is actually more dangerous," he said, adding that Welcome Hall has set up water filling stations near its various locations.

Watts points to the affordable housing crisis in Montreal, which is pushing people into homelessness.

According to housing advocacy group FRAPRU, at least 600 families were without a roof over their heads after this year's July 1 moving day.

"We're really dealing with an imperfect storm at the moment: hot weather, inflation -- it's a variety of things all coming together," Watts explained.

It's all coming together against the backdrop of a changing climate: last year, Montreal recorded its hottest August in over a century.

That month, the city recorded a mean temperature of 23.6 degrees C: 3.5 degrees warmer than normal.

HIGHER RISKS FOR SENIORS, CHILDREN

As temperatures climb higher, low-income earners -- especially seniors -- are more vulnerable, as a lack of air conditioning and mobility issues can be life-threatening.

That's one of the groups public health is most worried about.

"Older [people], kids, [people] with medical issues are more fragile to temperatures. If they take medications, they'll be more fragile," said Jean Benoit Gince, operations supervisor at Urgences Sante.

Il annonce chaud! Quelques conseils pour en profiter: hydratez-vous, limitez vos activités physiques et votre consommation d’alcool, privilégiez les endroits ombragés, portez attention aux personnes vulnérables et pour toutes situations non urgentes, vous pouvez appeler le 8-1-1. — Urgences-santé (@Urgences_sante) July 15, 2022

He says paramedics are dealing with an influx in calls for heat stroke.

Gince is urging Quebecers to become familiar with the warning signs.

"You can have red skin, weakness. We ask the population to be more aware of the signs and symptoms, and to go to a cold place, or fresh place, and drink a lot of water."

Environment Canada predicts sunny, hot weather on Sunday, with humidex temperatures of up to 35 C and a high UV index.

Although Monday could see some rain, temperatures are expected to stay high, reaching up to 31 C.