MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Concern arises in 'strictly private context' of Quebec's sexual violence bill

    FILE PHOTO. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy FILE PHOTO. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
    Share

    The issue of work-related sexual harassment or violence that takes place in a "strictly private context" was the focus of attention of several stakeholders on Tuesday in Quebec City, when specific consultations began on the bill on the subject.

    Bill 42 (An Act to prevent and fight psychological harassment and sexual violence in the workplace), tabled by Labour Minister Jean Boulet, aims to prevent and combat psychological harassment and sexual violence in the workplace.

    Among other things, the bill adds legal presumptions to make it easier to prove an employment injury or illness resulting from sexual violence suffered by a co-worker or employer representative.

    The three experts who wrote a report on the subject said they were "very pleased" that this presumption had been included in the bill, to make life easier for victims who had difficulty establishing the connection between the employment injury and the sexual violence suffered at work.

    However, they did express one major reservation, as did other stakeholders.

    "The problem is that an exception has been added: it is said that this presumption applies unless the violence occurs in a strictly private context," said Anne-Marie Laflamme, lawyer, dean and professor at Laval University.

    "Often, work-related sexual violence does not occur on the production line, but during a social activity between work colleagues, during a car journey or by text message at the weekend," she said.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 30, 2024.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Canadian hockey assault allegations could re-traumatize survivors: advocates

    Allegations against a handful of hockey players are drawing renewed attention to consent culture in Canadian sports. Meanwhile, sexual assault survivors’ advocates are calling for public sensitivity as the case moves through the courts – a process that can be deeply traumatizing for victims of sexual assault across the country.

    Losing weight is hard. Here are 5 things to keep in mind

    Failure to shed pounds is often not about lacking the willpower to make important lifestyle changes, such as eating healthier, reducing calories and increasing physical activity. The dirty little secret is that our bodies are programmed by evolution to hold on to fat.

    UPS is cutting 12,000 jobs

    UPS announced Tuesday that it will cut 12,000 jobs as part of a bid to save US$1 billion costs. Managers and contractor positions will make up most of the layoffs.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News