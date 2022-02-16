Women's groups are applauding the upcoming use of electronic tracking bracelets in Quebec, but are calling for a more comprehensive approach.

In parliamentary committee on Wednesday, on the first day of public consultations on Bill 24, they asked that the problem of domestic violence be considered as a whole.

Other complementary measures must also be considered, according to Quebec Native Women, a non-profit organization that represents First Nations women in Quebec as well as urban Indigenous women.

"The bill must be better adapted to the Indigenous reality regarding the concepts of healing and restorative justice," the group said in its brief.

In addition, police intervention in cases of domestic violence "must be carried out by a multidisciplinary team of police officers, Indigenous workers, ... elders and traditional healers."

Quebec Native Women also wonders how bracelets that use geolocation will protect women living in environments where there is no cell phone coverage.

"This means that the use of this measure in communities does not ensure real safety for Indigenous women and girls who are victims of violence," they say.

The group also raised the fact that "the size of [the Indigenous community] may very well be too small to provide any appreciable distance for the safety of women."

The geo-tracking bracelet consists of two parts: a bracelet, worn by the offender, and a device given to the victim.

When the perpetrator of domestic violence approaches the victim, the device sends an alert signal to the police, who then respond to the victim.

However, the police must respond in a "timely" manner," says the Alliance des maisons d'hébergement de 2e étape pour femmes et enfants victimes de violence conjugale.

"It is not uncommon these days for an event to occur at the same time as a traffic accident or fire. The response times can be very long," Gaëlle Fedida told the commission.

"It will not be better with a bracelet if the police do not have the means to intervene."

Fedida also asked that the victims be better accompanied. She pointed out that the emergency shelters are "overflowing."

"There is a lack of places, there is a lack of houses everywhere ... We are waiting for things from the next budget."

ENCOURAGING RESULTS

On Feb. 2, the Minister of Public Security, Geneviève Guilbault, tabled Bill 24 amending the Quebec Correctional System Act.

This bill follows up on the minister's commitment to equip Quebec with an electronic bracelet system this spring.

If passed, Bill 24 would make Quebec the seventh jurisdiction in the world to implement such a program, according to Guilbault, who is aiming for the eventual use of 500 bracelets.

The bracelet could be imposed on criminals by judges, but also by the Quebec Parole Board or by the directors of detention facilities.

However, it cannot be used in the case of an offender sentenced to serve a sentence in a federal penitentiary, which is more than two years.

In this regard, Guilbault said she hopes Ottawa will follow the lead of the Quebec government. She plans to raise the issue with her federal counterpart at their next meeting.

Guilbault mentioned encouraging results in countries that have adopted the tracking bracelet, such as Australia and Spain.

According to her, these countries are witnessing a "significant" reduction in harm. Consultations continue Thursday with the Regroupement des maisons pour femmes victimes de violence conjugale.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 16, 2022.