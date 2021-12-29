MONTREAL -- The Jewish human rights organization B'nai Brith voiced its outrage Wednesday after multiple large swastikas were carved into the snow of an ice rink in a public park on the Island of Montreal.

B'nai Brith said in a news release that a Jewish person was at the Danyluk Park outdoor skating rink in the Town of Montreal when they noticed four large swastikas on the ice.

“It is alarming to see the skating rink, such a basic symbol of Canadian identity and winter fun which attracts children and families, being defiled by symbols of hatred,” said B'nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn.

“This repulsive act of antisemitism should be condemned by all, and we hope that the perpetrators are identified and held to account.”

The organization said it filed a report with the Montreal police (SPVM) hate crimes unit, and that Mayor Peter Malouf has promised to investigate the matter.

"Rest assured that these acts of intolerance will be removed and dealt with promptly," Malouf told B'nai Brith.