Community leaders are calling for changes to protocol after an Inuit woman was released from a Montreal police station in the middle of the night with a catheter in her arm, a hospital bracelet, and little knowledge of French or English.

Maina Aculiak was found days after she was reported missing from the Gingras-Lindsay Readaptation Institute, where she was staying after flying in to Montreal from her home in northern Quebec to receive surgery.

Police are now looking into what happened to see if protocol was followed and if changes are needed.

To Maggie Putulik, it’s clear that they are.

Putulik runs Ullivik, a centre where Inuit patients travelling from outside the Montreal area can stay when they receive medical treatment.

“It made me realize there needs to better line of communication between Aboriginal organizations and the SPVM,” she said.

The centre moved to Dorval in 2016, but a year before that, Putulik reached out to officers at Station 5 in that area to give them sensitivity training, including a history of the community.

It's led, to a great working relationship with local officers, she said.

“They understand that Inuit come from far and isolated communities totally different from an urban setting. They understand that many Inuit may not be familiar with urban living and city bylaws and they are sensitive to that,” she said.

Putulik is working on offering the same training to other officers at stations across the city.

“They have to be open minded and willing to gain knowledge. It's all about gaining knowledge and seeding mutual respect between the Aboriginal community and the police force,” she said, adding that she wants to increase understanding of what the Indigenous community has been through.

David Chapman, who serves as acting director of the Open Door drop-in centre, said she was upset – but not surprised – by what happened to Aculiak.

“Part of the challenges in order to respond to the Indigenous people you find in the street is you need to understand the history. You are not going to respond well or empathetically if you do not understand the history,” he said.

The Open Door serves about 120 people every day, offering a place where people can receive clothes, food and a place to rest. About 40 per cent of the people who come through are Inuit.

“Unfortunately we have seen a number of incidents of people falling through the cracks, both through the hospital system and the Montreal police as well,” he said.

Aculiak is expected to return to her home in Umiujaq in northern Quebec on Saturday.