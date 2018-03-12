

CTV Montreal





Community hearings on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls commenced Monday in Montreal at Hotel Bonaventure.

Over the next five days, dozens of witnesses will give testimony and recount stories of mothers, daughters, sisters and friends – Indigenous women who’ve disappeared, or were victims of homicide.

It’s the first time families in Montreal have spoken as part of the MMWIG Federal Inquiry, launched officially in September 2016.

The Federal Inquiry was beset with logistical issues from the beginning -- some calling it "unorganized."

More than 20 commissioners have stepped down since it began, including its second executive director.

Last week, the inquiry formally requested a two-year extension and an additional $50 million from the Federal government to complete their mandate.

So far, 700 First Nations community members have shared harrowing tales of loss and resiliance -- and the inquiry hopes to hear another 600.

Once the testimonies are documented, the hope is that the Canadian government will develop and implement their policies involving Indigenous women and girls.

More to come.