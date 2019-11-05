Community Calendar
Published Tuesday, November 5, 2019 1:35PM EST Last Updated Tuesday, November 5, 2019 1:44PM EST
Manoir Kirkland Annual Bazaar
Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at 2 Canvin, Kirkland, Qc from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
On sale handmade quilts, Christmas decorations, bake sale, coffee bar, white elephant, books, knitting goods and much more.
Come and join us, it’s so much fun!!
Info: 514-630-7717
Annual Gems and Mineral Show and Sale
November 29 - December 1
Place Bonaventure, 800 de la Gauchetiere East
Info: 450-689-2701