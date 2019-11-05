Manoir Kirkland Annual Bazaar

Saturday, November 16th, 2019 at 2 Canvin, Kirkland, Qc from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On sale handmade quilts, Christmas decorations, bake sale, coffee bar, white elephant, books, knitting goods and much more.

Come and join us, it’s so much fun!!

Info: 514-630-7717

Annual Gems and Mineral Show and Sale

November 29 - December 1

Place Bonaventure, 800 de la Gauchetiere East

Info: 450-689-2701