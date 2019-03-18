

The Canadian Press





Members of the National Assembly’s four political parties joined together on Monday to announce a new committee that will seek to improve how the province handles sexual assault and domestic violence cases.

Among the issues the committee will seek to address is how to provide better support for victims and how to restore confidence in the judicial system.

Groups who work with victims of sexual assault and domestic violence said they believe increased funding is inevitable.

Among the coalition of politicians who made the announcement was Justice Minister Sonia LeBel, who said she does not believe revising the Criminal Code to reverse the burden of proof in sexual assault cases is necessary.

Parti Quebecoi MNA Veronique Hivon drew a parallel with assisted dying, saying that when she began advocating for a bill she was told by many that it was federal jurisdiction and the provincial government couldn’t do much. In the case of sexual and domestic violence, Hivon said she believed Quebec can do much to help victims.