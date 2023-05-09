Flawed licensing exam led to half of Quebec nursing students failing, report finds
Hundreds of nursing candidates were deprived of their right to practice because their professional order made them artificially fail the exam.
That's what the commissioner with Quebec's office for the professions revealed in the second progress report stemming from the investigation into the fiasco that was the Order of Nurses (OIIQ) exam in the fall of 2022.
In this second part of his analysis, Commissioner André Gariépy questions the reliability and validity of the exam, but offers recommendations to remedy it.
Gariépy focuses on the methodology behind the design of the exam and harshly criticizes the OIIQ for its lack of rigor. The highlights of his second progress report state that "for several years, the statistical reliability coefficient of the exam has been low."
He goes on to say that "the documentation typically used to construct the exam and ensure its validity has not been reviewed in over a decade," despite the fact that significant changes have been made to the exam itself.
Even worse, the commissioner states that "due to confidence issues" in its own exam, the OIIQ decided, in 2021, "to systematically raise the passing score beyond the score established by the agreed-upon method."
This increase, which Gariépy considers unjustified, appears to have caused some 500 candidates to fail the September 2022 exam. These aspiring nurses were deprived of their right to practice without the order being able to truly judge their competence.
"That's as many future nurses who could have had their license to practice in the fall of 2022 and contributed to the health network," he asserts in his report.
To remedy the situation, the commissioner asks "that the September 2022 results be recalculated based on a revised and fully justified passing score."
The commissioner is also interested in the order's inability to maintain a fair level of difficulty from exam to exam. He is also interested in the appropriateness of the exam questions and what they are really trying to assess.
In September 2022, only 51.4 per cent of first-time candidates achieved a passing score of 55 per cent on the nurse licensing examination. When candidates who had failed in the past are included, the overall pass rate dropped to 45.4 per cent.
Faced with this disproportionate failure rate, Gariépy launched an investigation. In his first progress report, the commissioner indicated that he had noted "worrying elements regarding both the exam and the training of candidates."
The investigation into the quality of training and preparation of candidates is ongoing. The results will be published in a third progress report.
At the time the exam results were released, the OIIQ blamed the context of the pandemic for an inadequate framework for learning or exam preparation for students in the various nursing programs.
The Canadian Press health content receives funding through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. The Canadian Press is solely responsible for editorial choices.
This report was published by The Canadian Press on May 9, 2023.
Montreal Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in civil case
A jury found Donald Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $US5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.
Conservative private member's bill raises spectre of abortion debate
The Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada is criticizing a Conservative private member's bill the group says is being used to promote fetal rights.
What travellers need to know ahead of a potential WestJet pilot strike
As hundreds of travellers watch for the impacts of a looming strike led by WestJet pilots, one air passenger rights advocate says the travel chaos exposes 'troubling' cracks in Canada's passenger protection system.
Hudson's Bay announces layoffs amid efforts to 'flatten the organization'
Hudson's Bay is laying off another 250 workers, the second round of cutbacks this year. The Canadian retail arm of Hudson's Bay Co. says the layoffs will impact corporate roles and brings the total number of employees laid off this year to about 500.
This map shows just how far Alberta wildfire smoke has reached
Smoke from raging wildfires in Alberta now stretches across the country, creating hazy skies in several provinces.
4-year-old Ont. boy with terminal illness defies odds, wants to walk with 'robotic legs'
Four-year-old George from Cookstown, Ont., is defying the odds and thriving in the face of adversity.
Trudeau says his government would never implement Liberal party policy on traceable online sources
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made it clear on Tuesday that a government led by him would not ever implement the recently passed Liberal party policy aimed at fighting disinformation online by requiring platforms to have 'material whose sources can be traced.'
IN HER OWN WORDS | 'My worst fear': Sandie Rinaldo reflects on her journey with cancer
Sandie Rinaldo celebrated 50 years at CTV on May 6. In reaching this milestone, the CTV National News anchor reflects on her experiences not only in the newsroom but her private life, in the hopes that she will help others facing their own journey.
LIVE at 3 | Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Here's what you need to know
Alberta Wildfire information unit Manager Christie Tucker and Alberta Emergency Management Agency executive director Colin Brair will speak in Edmonton at 3 p.m.
Toronto
-
Ontario man 'outraged' to find licence stripped after admitting himself to hospital in mental health crisis
Navigating the depths of a mental health crisis in 2021, Austin Smith checked himself into a downtown Toronto psychiatric hospital, a decision that would unknowingly leave him without a driver's licence for years to come.
-
The Blue Jays found the 50/50 winner of 'life-changing' $2.9M prize
The winner of the nearly $3 million Toronto Blue Jays 50/50 draw has finally been found.
-
Smoke from Alberta wildfires visible in parts of Ontario
The smoke from nearly 90 wildfires burning in Alberta has reached Ontario.
Atlantic
-
'We have no choice': Halifax school support staff to strike Wednesday
Support staff at Halifax-area schools are set to walk off the job Wednesday.
-
Wildfire grows to 80 hectares in Digby County, N.S.
A wildfire burning in Nova Scotia’s Digby County has grown to 80 hectares and firefighters are working to get it under control.
-
Snowfall warning issued for parts of the Cape Breton Highlands
Parts of the Cape Breton Highlands are under a springtime snowfall warning Tuesday.
London
-
London, Ont. born Petes' goalie standing in the way of Knights winning OHL Championship
A win by the Peterborough Petes over North Bay in game seven of the Eastern Conference Final Monday night, means the final series starts at Budweiser Gardens in London.
-
IN HER OWN WORDS
IN HER OWN WORDS | 'My worst fear': Sandie Rinaldo reflects on her journey with cancer
Sandie Rinaldo celebrated 50 years at CTV on May 6. In reaching this milestone, the CTV National News anchor reflects on her experiences not only in the newsroom but her private life, in the hopes that she will help others facing their own journey.
-
RBC funding to cover training for nurses in Huron County
A mock “code blue” would test anyone’s abilities under pressure, which is the point of the nurses training happening at the Clinton Public Hospital Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
One person shot and killed during interaction with police in Kirkland Lake
One person was shot and killed by police in Kirkland Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Jury finds Donald Trump sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in civil case
A jury found Donald Trump liable Tuesday for sexually abusing advice columnist E. Jean Carroll in 1996, awarding her $US5 million in a judgment that could haunt the former president as he campaigns to regain the White House.
-
Almost four months later, cleanup continues of oil spill in Sudbury's Ramsey Lake
Oil from a ruptured heating oil tank that spilled into Ramsey Lake last winter is still being cleaned up.
Calgary
-
UCP promises safe streets, announces plan to monitor offenders on bail
The second week of Alberta's election campaign continues as United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith is scheduled to make an announcement this morning in Edmonton.
-
Truck rolls in Mission Safeway parking lot, crashing into empty car
Calgary police are investigating a rollover in the parking lot of the Mission Safeway.
-
Calgary man, charged in 2021 hit-and-run, wanted on warrants
A man charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in February 2021 has missed his court appearance, prompting police to issue a warrant for his arrest.
Kitchener
-
GRT union ratifies contract, bus service to resume Thursday
Unifor Local 4304, the union representing Grand River Transit (GRT) workers, has ratified a new collective agreement, meaning the strike impacting buses is coming to an end.
-
'Our family has gone through hell and back': Bradley Pogue’s mother reacts to son’s killer submitting documents to appeal life sentence
The man found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Bradley Pogue has submitted documents to appeal his life sentence.
-
Woman arrested after man stabbed in Kitchener
A Kitchener woman has been charged with aggravated assault after a man was stabbed in Kitchener.
Vancouver
-
Nearly 6K cases of online child exploitation reported in first 3 months of 2023: BC RCMP
British Columbia is on track to break a troubling record when it comes to the number of cases of online child exploitation reported each year, according to the RCMP.
-
'Only a test': British Columbians to receive emergency alert Wednesday
An emergency alert will be broadcast on TV and radio and sent to cell phones in B.C. on Wednesday, as the province conducts a test of the system.
-
Suspect in series of sexual assaults in downtown Vancouver at large: police
A man suspected of groping four women in downtown Vancouver last month is at large, prompting police to release photos of him and turn to the public for help.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 3
LIVE at 3 | Alberta wildfires on Tuesday: Here's what you need to know
Alberta Wildfire information unit Manager Christie Tucker and Alberta Emergency Management Agency executive director Colin Brair will speak in Edmonton at 3 p.m.
-
Wildfire payments available to evacuees gone for 7 days total, not consecutive, Alberta clarifies
The emergency financial support for wildfire evacuees will be available to people forced out of their homes for a total of seven days, not seven consecutive days, the province clarified Tuesday.
-
UCP promises safe streets, announces plan to monitor offenders on bail
The second week of Alberta's election campaign continues as United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith is scheduled to make an announcement this morning in Edmonton.
Windsor
-
These are Windsor’s 'most dangerous intersections': police
Windsor police are releasing their list of “most dangerous intersections” and informing the public they can soon expect to see a heavier police presence in those areas.
-
Tilbury woman charged with assaulting staff trying to get her to leave: CKPS
A 31-year-old Tilbury woman is facing charges after police say she assaulted two staff members at a downtown property.
-
Off-duty police officer recovers over $1,300 in stolen goods
A man who was spotted shoplifting from multiple stores was arrested by an off-duty Windsor police officer while at the mall.
Regina
-
'Bedard effect': Regina Pats' captain makes immediate impact in Chicago following draft lottery
Regina Pats’ captain Connor Bedard won’t officially be a member of the Chicago Blackhawks until June 28 when the NHL Draft takes place in Nashville, Tenn., but the 17-year-old has already had a significant impact on the franchise and city.
-
Jobs and services at risk as U of R makes cuts to address budgetary shortfall
The University of Regina (U of R) has started making cuts to address a budgetary shortfall that has left them about $2.5 million short this year.
-
Saskatchewan-born journalist wins Pulitzer Prize for podcast exploring residential school
A Saskatchewan-born journalist was awarded a Pulitzer Prize on Monday for her podcast exploring her father’s experience at a residential school.
Ottawa
-
Federal government issues boating ban on parts of Ottawa River due to flooding
The federal government has issued a temporary boating ban on parts of the Ottawa River because of flooding.
-
Man wanted for critically injuring victim in bar fight: police
A 31-year-old man is wanted after police say he critically injured another person in a bar fight on Sunday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Amber Alert issued for five-month-old child in Quebec
An Amber Alert has been issued for a five-month-old child who was allegedly kidnapped Tuesday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
Serial arsonist set 29 separate fires, Saskatoon police say
A man is accused of targeting garbage and recycling bins in 29 separate acts of arson in Saskatoon.
-
Sask. woman charged with husband's murder died in jail awaiting psychiatric care, inquest hears
A woman who died in a Saskatchewan jail was waiting to be admitted to a psychiatric hospital, according to inquest testimony.
-
Sask. police searching for inmate that escaped healing lodge
A warrant has been issued for an inmate who went missing from a Saskatchewan healing lodge.