QUEBEC CITY -- Men who seek sex from teenage girls may soon be biting their fingers, as may the pimps who exploit them.

A government task force is in the process of creating a report advocating strong police and judicial repression measures targeting abusers of vulnerable young minors, who are often runaways and in the hands of unscrupulous pimps.

If the CAQ Francois Legault government endorses the report's content in preparation for the Special Commission on the Exploitation of Minors, clients and pimps will no longer be able to get away so easily, according to information obtained by The Canadian Press.

The task force is made up of 13 MNAs from all parties and is concluding its work, which began in June 2019. The task force will table its final report this fall.

Having consulted with 77 experts (police officers, doctors, researchers, organizations, etc.) and read some 50 briefs, the commission already has a good idea of ​​the conclusions that will be drawn from the exercise and the recommendations for the government.

"We want to strike a big blow," said commission vice-president Liberal MNA Christine St-Pierre.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2020.