A violent fire reduced an old building in Griffintown to ashes Friday morning.

Approximately 80 firefighters responded to the call around 4 a.m,, and worked for hours to extinguish the blaze on Young St., near the Wellington St. intersection.

At 6 a.m., the fire was upgraded to a three-alarm and responders worked vehemently to keep the flames from spreading to neighbouring buildings.

One firefighter was transported to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The first floor of the building contains a car wash - but the fire chief said he believes the blaze may have started in the building's basement.

Quick interview with Fire Chief on fire at Griffin town. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/Vd4P6gJNGd — Cosmo Santamaria (@cosmoCTV) March 29, 2019

The building was vacant at the time of the fire, and the cause is still unknown.

Montreal police are urging morning commuters to avoic the area around the intesection of Peel and Wellington Sts. because of the incident and congestion caused by ifre and police trucks.